Bruins' Brad Marchand: Probable to play in Winter Classic

According to head coach, Bruce Cassidy, Marchand (upper body) looks "good to go" ahead of Tuesday's Winter Classic. The Bruins' forward is officially a game-time decision.

All signs point to Marchand suiting up against Chicago, but for now, Boston is calling him a game-time decision. Barring a turn of events, expect No. 63 to make his return following a one-game absence. He sits second on the Bruins with 41 points in 38 games.