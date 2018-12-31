Bruins' Brad Marchand: Probable to play in Winter Classic
According to head coach, Bruce Cassidy, Marchand (upper body) looks "good to go" ahead of Tuesday's Winter Classic. The Bruins' forward is officially a game-time decision.
All signs point to Marchand suiting up against Chicago, but for now, Boston is calling him a game-time decision. Barring a turn of events, expect No. 63 to make his return following a one-game absence. He sits second on the Bruins with 41 points in 38 games.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Practicing ahead of Winter Classic•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Sitting out versus Sabres•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Considered doubtful for Saturday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Doesn't finish game•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Dishes out two assists•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Stays hot against Preds•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...