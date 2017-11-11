Bruins' Brad Marchand: Productive, heavily used in return

Marchand (concussion) collected a primary assist and skated to a forward-high 23:02 of ice time in Friday's 3-2 overtime road loss to the Maple Leafs.

What concussion? The agitating scoring winger looked no worse for the wear in this narrow defeat from the Buds, and now he's up to eight goals and seven helpers through 13 games.

