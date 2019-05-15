Bruins' Brad Marchand: Provides difference-maker in Game 3

Marchand scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over Carolina on Tuesday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Marchand's goal came on a Boston power play and gave the visitors a two-goal lead at the 6:28 mark of the second period. Calvin de Haan would cut the lead in half before the end of 40 minutes but that's as close as it would get, as the final twenty minutes yielded no goals. For Marchand, it was just his second goal in his last 10 games, though No. 63 is still having an impressive postseason with 16 points in 16 games.