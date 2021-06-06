Marchand produced a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders in Game 4.

Marchand set up David Krejci's lone tally in the second period. The 33-year-old Marchand has picked up points in seven of the Bruins' nine playoff games. He's up to five goals, three helpers, 27 shots on net, 15 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating. The winger will continue to see a large share of playing time in all situations.