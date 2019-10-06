Bruins' Brad Marchand: Provides the only offense needed
Marchand scored a goal and registered three shots in a 1-0 win over Arizona on Saturday.
Marchand scored his first goal of the season late in the first period and it would hold up as the game-winner in the Bruins' shutout victory. The 31-year-old Marchand racked up a career-high 100 points in 2018-19 after tallying 85 in each of the previous two seasons. He also provided 34 or more goals for the fourth consecutive seasons and is one of the NHL's most consistent across-the-board fantasy contributors at the forward position.
