Bruins' Brad Marchand: Pushes point streak to five games

Marchand had two assists in a 4-2 win over the Ducks on Monday afternoon.

Marchand didn't register a shot on goal in this one but still hit the scoresheet for the fifth game in a row, setting up two of David Pastrnak's four goals. Marchand has nine points during his current five-game point streak after being held without a point in the season opener. The 31-year-old enjoyed his first 100-point season in 2018-19 and has picked up right where he left off.