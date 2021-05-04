Marchand assisted on a pair of goals and logged a game-high six shots Monday in a 3-0 victory over the Devils.

Marchand set up insurance tallies by Patrice Bergeron in the second period and Matt Grzelcyk in the third. It was the fourth straight game on the scoresheet for Marchand, who has picked up two goals and four assists during that stretch. He'll enter Tuesday's rematch with the Devils tied fourth in the NHL scoring race with Toronto's Auston Matthews; both players have 63 points on the year.