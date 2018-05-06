Bruins' Brad Marchand: Put 'on notice' with league after licking opponent ... again
Marchand was put "on notice," but not suspended, after a licking incident in Game 4 against the Lightning.
Marchand made headlines after licking or kissing Leo Komarov's neck in the Bruins' first-round series against the Leafs and Friday, he licked Ryan Callahan -- chin to nose -- up the face. Colin Campbell, the NHL's executive V-P and director of hockey ops, put Marchand on notice that his actions are unacceptable and any similar behavior in future will result in supplemental discipline. Marchand needs to clean up his game and lick this habit fast -- Boston is on the brink of elimination and the Honey Badger is far more valuable when he's scoring than when he's making bad decisions that detract from the game.
