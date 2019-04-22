Bruins' Brad Marchand: Puts Bruins on back

Marchand scored two goals, one on the power play, and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 6 of their first-round series.

The 30-year-old willed the Bruins to a Game 7, taking over the game after the club fell behind 1-0 midway through the first period. Marchand now has four goals and nine points in the series, with five of those points (one goal, four helpers) coming with the man advantage, and Boston will need him to come up big again Tuesday on home ice if they're going to advance to the second round.