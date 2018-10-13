Bruins' Brad Marchand: Racking up assists

Marchand dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Saturday's 8-2 win over Detroit.

Marchand's taken on more of a playmaking role in the early going, racking up nine helpers to go with one goal through five games. He lit the lamp at least 34 times in each of the previous three campaigns, so the goals should start pouring in before long. The only major threat to Marchand's fantasy stardom is himself, as his in-game antics often put him on the precipice of suspension.