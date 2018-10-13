Bruins' Brad Marchand: Racking up assists
Marchand dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Saturday's 8-2 win over Detroit.
Marchand's taken on more of a playmaking role in the early going, racking up nine helpers to go with one goal through five games. He lit the lamp at least 34 times in each of the previous three campaigns, so the goals should start pouring in before long. The only major threat to Marchand's fantasy stardom is himself, as his in-game antics often put him on the precipice of suspension.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...