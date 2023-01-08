Marchand scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Marchand opened the scoring just 1:03 into the game. He also helped out on both of David Pastrnak's goals, one of which came on the power play. During his five-game point streak, Marchand has three goals and six helpers. The winger is up to 12 tallies, 36 points (21 on the power play), 84 shots on net, 46 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 31 appearances.