Bruins' Brad Marchand: Reaches 70-point mark

Marchand scored his 23rd goal of the season in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Marchand now has 70 points in 58 games, putting him on pace to beat the 85 points he recorded in each of the last two seasons. He saw a five-game multi-point streak end Friday in a 3-0 win over the Ducks, but the productive winger didn't stay out of the scoring column for long.