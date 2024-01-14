Marchand scored two goals on five shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.
Marchand opened the scoring at even strength, earning his 900th career point on the play. He didn't stay on the milestone number for long, adding a power-play tally in the third period. This was his third two-goal game in January, but he'd been held off the scoresheet in the other four contests of the month. Overall, the first-year captain has 19 tallies, 39 points, 115 shots on net, 47 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 42 appearances.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Tallies twice in shootout loss•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Lights lamp twice in loss•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Two PP helpers in Wednesday's win•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Among best in team history•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Natural hat trick paces win•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Nets overtime winner Saturday•