Bruins' Brad Marchand: Ready for Game 1
Marchand, as expected, will be in the lineup against the Blues for Game 1 on Monday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports, after taking a maintenance day Sunday.
There was almost zero chance that Marchand would actually miss Game 1, but fantasy owners can be assured that the all-star winger will be in action. The Nova Scotia native racked up 18 points in 17 postseason contests and figures to continue being the focal point of the Bruins' attack.
