Bruins' Brad Marchand: Ready for Game 1

Marchand, as expected, will be in the lineup against the Blues for Game 1 on Monday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports, after taking a maintenance day Sunday.

There was almost zero chance that Marchand would actually miss Game 1, but fantasy owners can be assured that the all-star winger will be in action. The Nova Scotia native racked up 18 points in 17 postseason contests and figures to continue being the focal point of the Bruins' attack.

More News
Our Latest Stories