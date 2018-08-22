Bruins' Brad Marchand: Ready for training camp

Marchand (groin) is expected to be healthy and ready to go once training camp begins, according to masslive.com

Marchand, 30, battled through a groin injury during last year's playoffs but according to head coach Bruce Cassidy, will be fine once training camp opens on September 10. Provided he keeps his head in the game and avoids getting in hot water with the league over his penchant for licking faces, Marchand remains an elite-level point producer. Coming off back-to-back 85-point seasons, expect Marchand to continue carrying the offensive load for the Bruins.