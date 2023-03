Marchand (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Tuesday against Nashville.

Marchand sat out Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Carolina due to a nagging injury. He is expected to be back on the top line alongside Jake DeBrusk and Patrice Bergeron (illness), who will also return to action following a one-game absence. Marchand has amassed 20 goals, 63 points, 163 shots on net and 73 hits in 64 contests this campaign.