Bruins' Brad Marchand: Ready to rock

Marchand (illness) will be in the lineup for Sunday's game against Montreal, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Marchand missed Saturday's practice due to the illness, but as evidenced by this news, kicked the ailment before he was forced to miss game time. He'll slot into his usual role on the first power-play unit, and as the first-line left wing with David Krejci and David Pasternak.

