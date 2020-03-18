Bruins' Brad Marchand: Records another 80-point campaign
Marchand has 28 goals, 87 points, and a plus-25 rating through 70 games this season.
Regardless of the NHL's plans for the rest of the season, Marchand has already posted his fourth straight campaign with at least 85 points. The 31-year-old forward is second on the team behind David Pastrnak's 95 points in 70 games. The dynamic duo has given the Bruins a six-point cushion for the 2019-20 Presidents' Trophy.
