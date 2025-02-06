Marchand posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Marchand saw a four-game point streak end Tuesday versus the Wild. He was right back on the scoresheet by setting up an Elias Lindholm tally in the second period of Wednesday's contest. Marchand is up to 43 points, 159 shots on net, 64 hits, 60 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 56 outings. He needs just one more goal to reach the 20-goal mark for the 12th straight campaign.