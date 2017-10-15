Bruins' Brad Marchand: Records goal, assist

Marchand finished Saturday's 6-2 whitewashing of the Coyotes with a goal, an assist, and a plus-3 rating.

Marchand recorded each of his points in the second period, first finding Zdeno Chara with a beautiful feed in the slot and later shelfing a backhand after being sprung for a breakaway by Chara. The 2011 Stanley Cup champion has maintained the better than point-per-game average he scored at last season in the beginning of this campaign, and should only get better when his longtime running mate Patrice Bergeron (lower body) returns to the lineup.