Bruins' Brad Marchand: Records three assists
Marchand posted three helpers with a plus-3 rating in a 5-1 victory against the Devils on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old is ahead of his pace from last season when he posted 36 goals and a career-best 100 points. Marchand's shooting percentage is a career-high 23.6 percent, so he's probably due for a dip in goal production, but he also already has 22 assists. Marchand's tallied 13 goals and 35 points with a plus-14 rating and 39 PIM in 21 games this season.
