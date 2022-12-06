Marchand logged a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to Vegas.

Marchand got the Bruins on the board with his tally midway through the second period. He would then add an assist on Taylor Hall's game-tying power-play marker in the third. With the two-point effort, Marchand extended his scoring streak to seven games with three goals and seven assists in that span. The veteran winger is up to eight goals and 13 assists through 16 games this season.