Bruins' Brad Marchand: Records two points

Marchand posted a goal and an assist with four shots on net in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Penguins on Sunday.

It's hard to find a hotter fantasy option at the moment. In the last three games, Marchand has eight points, including six assists. That mini-run gives him 44 points in just 33 games heading into the bye week. Hopefully he doesn't cool off with a few rest days upcoming.