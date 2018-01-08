Bruins' Brad Marchand: Records two points
Marchand posted a goal and an assist with four shots on net in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Penguins on Sunday.
It's hard to find a hotter fantasy option at the moment. In the last three games, Marchand has eight points, including six assists. That mini-run gives him 44 points in just 33 games heading into the bye week. Hopefully he doesn't cool off with a few rest days upcoming.
