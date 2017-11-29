Bruins' Brad Marchand: Reentering fold Wednesday
Marchand (undisclosed) will be in uniform for Wednesday's clash with Tampa Bay.
Bruins fans and fantasy owners alike will be thrilled to see Marchand back in the lineup Wednesday. Despite having already missed eight games through injury this season, Marchand has picked up from where he left off during his 85-point 2016-17 campaign by recording 15 points in 14 games. Expect Marchand to assume his usual position alongside long-time running mate Patrice Bergeron on the Bruins' top line in his return to action.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Already ruled out Sunday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Will miss fifth straight Friday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Not ready to return•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Dons non-contact jersey Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Expected to practice Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...