Bruins' Brad Marchand: Reentering fold Wednesday

Marchand (undisclosed) will be in uniform for Wednesday's clash with Tampa Bay.

Bruins fans and fantasy owners alike will be thrilled to see Marchand back in the lineup Wednesday. Despite having already missed eight games through injury this season, Marchand has picked up from where he left off during his 85-point 2016-17 campaign by recording 15 points in 14 games. Expect Marchand to assume his usual position alongside long-time running mate Patrice Bergeron on the Bruins' top line in his return to action.