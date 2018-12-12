Bruins' Brad Marchand: Registers three-point night

Marchand scored two goals and added an assist with a plus-3 rating in a 4-3 victory against the Coyotes on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old went three straight without a point to begin the month, but in the last three contests, Marchand has three goals and eight points. He's behind last season's scoring pace, but Marchand's shooting percentage sits at just 11.1 percent, which is the lowest of his career. Marchand will likely score more during the second half, and he has a league-leading 74 PIM to boot.