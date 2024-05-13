Marchand (upper body) is still considered day-to-day ahead of Game 5 versus the Panthers on Tuesday, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Marchand skated Monday morning and will travel with the team to Florida. He sat out Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 4 after being injured during Friday's 6-2 defeat in Game 3 of Boston's second-round series. It's currently unclear if Marchand will be available for Tuesday's must-win contest. He has racked up three goals and 10 points in 10 outings this postseason.