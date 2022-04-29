Marchand will be held out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Maple Leafs, Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal reports.
Boston has decided it's more important to keep its top players healthy than chase the third seed in the Atlantic Division, so Marchand and a number of other prominent contributors will be rested for Friday's season finale. Marchand finishes the regular season with 80 points in 70 games played.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Hits 80-point mark•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Pair of assists in win•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Four-game, nine-point streak•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Three-game, six-point streak•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Three points including game-winner•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Two tallies including OT winner•