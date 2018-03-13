Bruins' Brad Marchand: Returns to face Hurricanes
Marchand (upper body) will re-enter the lineup Tuesday against Carolina, Jack Edwards of NESN reports.
Marchand had to sit out of Sunday's game due to a nagging injury, but he was on fire in the five games beforehand, racking up five goals and 11 points. In fact, Marchand has been lights out since the calendar flipped to 2018, compiling 14 goals, 37 points and a plus-19 rating in 24 outings. To make it more impressive, he failed to record a point in just three of those contests, making him a universal start.
