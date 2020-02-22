Bruins' Brad Marchand: Riding five-game point streak
Marchand netted a goal on five shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Flames.
Marchand had the secondary helper on Patrice Bergeron's second goal of the game. He then scored in the first minute of the second period, which was the final goal of the contest and the game-winner. Marchand has supplied a goal and seven assists during his five-game point streak, which puts him at 77 points in 62 outings. The 31-year-old has added 167 shots, 70 PIM and a plus-25 rating this year.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Finds scoresheet in home win•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Points in three straight•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Snaps goal drought•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Ends shootout loss with gaffe•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Continues pilling up points•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Sparks offense in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.