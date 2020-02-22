Bruins' Brad Marchand: Riding five-game point streak

Marchand netted a goal on five shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Marchand had the secondary helper on Patrice Bergeron's second goal of the game. He then scored in the first minute of the second period, which was the final goal of the contest and the game-winner. Marchand has supplied a goal and seven assists during his five-game point streak, which puts him at 77 points in 62 outings. The 31-year-old has added 167 shots, 70 PIM and a plus-25 rating this year.