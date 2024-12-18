Marchand produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Marchand set up a Marc McLaughlin tally to tie the game in the third period. The helper extended Marchand's point streak to seven games (five goals, three assists). The 36-year-old winger is up to a total of 25 points, 98 shots, 31 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 33 outings this season. He remains involved in all situations for the Bruins.