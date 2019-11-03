Bruins' Brad Marchand: Roars to 12-game point streak
Marchand had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 5--2 win over Ottawa.
Marchand extended his point streak to 12 games and 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists). The Honey Badger has only been held off the score sheet once this season and that was opening night. He's been outstanding, but there's no way he can continue to score at a 145-point pace. You'd be wise to take trade offers. You never know what Marchand could fetch.
