Bruins' Brad Marchand: Scores after power play expires
Marchand potted his sixth goal of the season seconds after the power play expired during a 4-1 victory of the Golden Knights on Sunday.
Marchand just missed adding to his power play point total of nine with his early second-period goal. He is now on a four-game point streak and is totaling 20 points in 17 games on the season.
