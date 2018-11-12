Bruins' Brad Marchand: Scores after power play expires

Marchand potted his sixth goal of the season seconds after the power play expired during a 4-1 victory of the Golden Knights on Sunday.

Marchand just missed adding to his power play point total of nine with his early second-period goal. He is now on a four-game point streak and is totaling 20 points in 17 games on the season.

