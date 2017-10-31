Bruins' Brad Marchand: Scores again Monday

Marchand found the back of the net on his only shot on goal and added four penalty minutes in Monday evening's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Marchand put the biscuit in the basket for the second consecutive contest and is now up to eight scores on the year. Perhaps surprisingly, the agitating scorer now has just six penalty minutes on the year, which is great for his offensive prospects but could be disappointing for anyone who drafted him in leagues that value the statistic and was expecting more. Regardless, Marchand is the heart and soul of this Boston offense and should be consistently plugged into season-long lineups.