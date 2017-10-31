Bruins' Brad Marchand: Scores again Monday
Marchand found the back of the net on his only shot on goal and added four penalty minutes in Monday evening's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.
Marchand put the biscuit in the basket for the second consecutive contest and is now up to eight scores on the year. Perhaps surprisingly, the agitating scorer now has just six penalty minutes on the year, which is great for his offensive prospects but could be disappointing for anyone who drafted him in leagues that value the statistic and was expecting more. Regardless, Marchand is the heart and soul of this Boston offense and should be consistently plugged into season-long lineups.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Twelve points in a flurry•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Scoring streak at five games and 10 points•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Piles up three points against Vancouver•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Records goal, assist•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Tallies two points•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Notches goal in opener•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...