Marchand scored a goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Ducks.

Marchand stretched the Bruins' lead to 5-1 with his third-period tally. The dynamic winger extended his point streak to six games (four goals, six assists), and he's scored in three straight outings. For the season, the 34-year-old has 13 tallies, 37 points (21 on the power play), 85 shots on net, 26 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 32 outings.