Marchand scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 3-1 win over Florida.

Marchand gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead early in the second period, firing a wrist shot from deep that deflected off Alex Lyon's glove and into the back of the net. The goal would stand as the game-winner in Boston's eventual 3-1 victory. Marchand finished the regular season with 21 goals and 67 points in 73 games.