Bruins' Brad Marchand: Scores in Game 4 victory

Marchand potted a goal and fired two shots on net in Thursday's 3-1 Game 4 win over Toronto.

Marchand has been stellar against the Maple Leafs in round one of the playoffs, racking up two goals and seven points through the first four games of the series. The 29-year-old winger will look to continue his hot streak and help his team shut the door on Toronto's season by securing a series-clinching win in Game 5 on Saturday.