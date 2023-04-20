Marchand found the back of the net in Boston's 6-3 loss to Florida in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Marchand has provided a tally in each of the Bruins' first two playoff contests this year, and he's on a four-game scoring streak with three goals and six points in that span. Marchand's latest marker came while the Bruins were shorthanded midway through the second period. It was Marchand's 51st goal in 141 career playoff games, but it was just his second shorthanded marker, with the first coming during the 2011 postseason.