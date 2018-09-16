Bruins' Brad Marchand: Scores in shootout
Marchand was one of two Bruins players to score in a shootout, helping Boston beat Calgary 4-3 Saturday in Shenzhen, China.
Held off the scoresheet in regulation and overtime, Marchand came through when it mattered most. Back healthy after battling a groin injury in last year's playoffs, the star left-winger appears ready to pick up where he left off in 2017-18, having tallied 85 points in each of the last two seasons.
