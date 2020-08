Marchand scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 4-3 victory over Carolina in Game 4.

Marchand beat Carolina goalie James Reimer on a third-period breakaway to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead with 8:20 remaining. It was his third straight game with a goal and it extended his point streak to four games (three goals, four assists). Marchand's goal streak has coincided with the absence of his regular right winger, David Pastrnak, who has missed each of those three games with an undisclosed injury.