Marchand scored the game-winning goal and added two hits during Monday's 5-3 victory over the host Lightning.

Marchand skated along the crease area and spotted Jake DeBrusk's shot pop up after being deflected by Brandon Hagel. The 34-year-old left winger gloved the puck, dropped it to the ice and fired a shot that beat goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, capping the Bruins' three-goal second period. Long-time teammate Patrice Bergeron earned a secondary assist on the play, producing his 1,000th career point. Marchand, who shared the team lead with five shots in the road win, has recorded at least one point in seven of eight games (three goals, eight assists).