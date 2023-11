Marchand scored a power-play goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Marchand struck just six seconds into a power play midway through the third period. His goal stood as the game-winner, his second such tally of the season. The winger has four points over his last five games, putting him at six goals, five assists, four power-play points, 41 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-5 rating through 12 appearances.