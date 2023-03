Marchand scored a goal on three shots in the Bruins' 3-2 loss to the Oilers on Thursday.

Marchand opened the scoring Thursday, receiving the puck off a long bank pass and beating Stuart Skinner through the five-hole to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead. This goal gives Marchand points in back-to-back games and three points in his last four games. On the season, Marchand has 20 goals and 55 points in 55 games.