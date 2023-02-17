Marchand scored a goal on three shots, helping the Bruins to a 5-0 win over the Predators on Thursday.
Marchand opened the scoring just 2:54 into the game off a nice set-up pass from Patrice Bergeron. This goal snaps a five-game point drought for the Bruins' star winger as he looks to shake off the scoring slump. On the season, Marchand has 17 goals and 47 points in 46 games.
