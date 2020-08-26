Marchand scored twice on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay in Game 2. He also had a pair of hits.

Marchand's first goal was a power-play deflection that gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead in the latter stages of the second period. His second goal, a tap-in at the side of the net, tied things at 3-3 late in the third and sent the game into overtime. Marchand has put up back-to-back two-point games and now leads Boston with 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 10 postseason games.