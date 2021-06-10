Marchand scored a pair of power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Islanders in Game 6. He also had four hits and a pair of blocks.

Marchand was the only source of offense for the Bruins, who couldn't get anything done at even strength. He got Boston on the board late in the first period, converting a cross-ice feed from David Pastrnak to make it a 1-1 game, then he pulled the Bruins to within 4-2 in the final frame with a backhander from his knees. The 33-year-old led the Bruins with eight goals in 11 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He finished with 12 points and 12 PIM.