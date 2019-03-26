Bruins' Brad Marchand: Scoring binge continues in loss

Marchand scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning.

It's his fifth multi-point performance in the last seven games, and Marchand now has a whopping 10 goals and 23 points in the last 14 contests. The Bruins have six games left on their schedule, giving the 30-year-old plenty of time at his current pace to get the six points he needs to hit the century mark for the first time in his career.