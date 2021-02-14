Marchand scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.
He got right back on the board after his recent nine-game streak was snapped Wednesday. Marchand and linemates Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak accounted for all of the Bruins' scoring Saturday, a feat that works well for fantasy managers and puts the on-ice product at risk. Marchand leads the Bruins with nine goals and is tied with Bergeron for the team lead in points (18) in 14 games.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Extends streak with OT winner•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Point streak at seven games•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Keeps scoring streak going•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Another multi-point night•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Domination continues•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Two PP points plus shoutout winner•