Marchand scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

He got right back on the board after his recent nine-game streak was snapped Wednesday. Marchand and linemates Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak accounted for all of the Bruins' scoring Saturday, a feat that works well for fantasy managers and puts the on-ice product at risk. Marchand leads the Bruins with nine goals and is tied with Bergeron for the team lead in points (18) in 14 games.