Bruins' Brad Marchand: Scoring streak at five games and 10 points
Marchand scored twice Saturday in a losing effort against the Sabres.
Marchand tried, but couldn't lift his team over the Sabres. But fantasy owners don't care. Marchand is on a five-game, 10-point scoring streak that includes five goals. You know what to do.
