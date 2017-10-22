Bruins' Brad Marchand: Scoring streak at five games and 10 points

Marchand scored twice Saturday in a losing effort against the Sabres.

Marchand tried, but couldn't lift his team over the Sabres. But fantasy owners don't care. Marchand is on a five-game, 10-point scoring streak that includes five goals. You know what to do.

