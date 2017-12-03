Bruins' Brad Marchand: Second straight two-point game
Marchand notched a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Philadelphia.
Two games back from an undisclosed injury; two straight two-point efforts. Marchand sits second on the Bruins in scoring with 19 points, including nine goals, in 16 games. Get him back in there if he's still sitting on your bench.
