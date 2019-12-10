Bruins' Brad Marchand: Serves up two helpers
Marchand collected a pair of assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.
Marchand had the secondary helper on both of the Bruins' tallies. The 31-year-old winger retained the team points lead with 46 in 31 games this season. He's added 77 shots on goal, 45 PIM and a plus-17 rating. Fourteen of his points have come with a man advantage.
